Modern Warfare Easter egg found in S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl

If you've started playing S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl, you'll know that it's a massive game with a large (and radioactive) world to explore around the failed nuclear power plant. For those who are thorough, there is a lot of exciting stuff to find, which includes not only things related to the game but also Easter eggs.

One X user has found a very nice one that we think will put a smile on many of your faces. Almost 20 years ago, we got to visit Chornobyl in the Call of Duty series' most famous mission, All Ghillied Up.

It was an innovative and downright wonderful mission in Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare, where we, as a young Captain John Price, had to shoot Imran Zakhaev who was in Pripyat for a shady deal. That meant first a brilliant stealth sequence and then a sniper assassination from the Pripyat hotel Polissya in the subsequent mission One Shot, One Kill.

This hotel is of course featured in S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl, and if you go to the room in which you tried to shoot Imran Zakhaev, you'll find an M701 Super sniper rifle on a table, which is the game's most powerful (and thus equivalent to the Barrett M82 we fired in the Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare mission), in an obvious homage to this classic mission.

Check out the X-post below for pictures, and if you browse the comments, you'll also find more S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl Easter eggs.

Do you remember this Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare mission? GSC Game World certainly does.

