Modern Warfare 2 Remastered's campaign releasing tomorrow

A few things pointed to an upcoming re-release of the single-player portion of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 lately. Thanks to the product page of the game that was being set-up in the German Playstation store during these hours, we know those rumblings were true since the campaign of Modern Warfare 2 Remastered will launch tomorrow it seems.

According to the PSN entry, the game has been "completely remastered", so we can expect "improved textures, animations, physical rendering and HDR lighting", which increased the data volume of the approximately six-hour campaign to about 46.9 GB in total.

The visually updated campaign will be released on PS4, Xbox One and PC at a price of € 24.99 and people who buy it will receive the so-called Ghost bundle on top of it. You'll find a character skin for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Warzone, as well as weapon plans and special emblems.