Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Front page
news
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered

Modern Warfare 2 Remastered's campaign releasing tomorrow

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remastered is releasing tomorrow, now-removed PlayStation store page revealed.

A few things pointed to an upcoming re-release of the single-player portion of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 lately. Thanks to the product page of the game that was being set-up in the German Playstation store during these hours, we know those rumblings were true since the campaign of Modern Warfare 2 Remastered will launch tomorrow it seems.

According to the PSN entry, the game has been "completely remastered", so we can expect "improved textures, animations, physical rendering and HDR lighting", which increased the data volume of the approximately six-hour campaign to about 46.9 GB in total.

The visually updated campaign will be released on PS4, Xbox One and PC at a price of € 24.99 and people who buy it will receive the so-called Ghost bundle on top of it. You'll find a character skin for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Warzone, as well as weapon plans and special emblems.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign RemasteredCall of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign RemasteredCall of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered

Related texts



Loading next content