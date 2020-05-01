Cookies

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered

Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered hits PC and Xbox

If you've been eagerly awaiting the classic Call of Duty campaign's launch on PC and Xbox One, the exclusivity period is now over.

PlayStation 4 owners were the first to get their hands on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered when it launched a month ago, with poor neglected PC and Xbox One players left waiting for the month-long exclusivity deal to run its course. That has now happened, and the remastered single-player campaign can now be purchased on both platforms.

Many of you will have played through this intense first-person shooter back in the day, as MW2 was indeed one of the more popular Call of Duty games of yesteryear (hence the remaster), but if you need a refresher or you've never had the pleasure, check out our video review below to see what we think of the returning military shooter in its current form.

