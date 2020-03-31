Cookies

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered

Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered available now on PS4

The remastered campaign of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 released for PlayStation 4 today, with other formats coming at a later date.

Yesterday, we reported on the apparent leak of the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered on the German PlayStation store. As per usual when a leak drops on an official site, we had all reason to believe it to be legit and, sure enough, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered released today on PlayStation 4.

The Infinity Ward-developed original has now been remastered by Beenox and the latter brings HD visuals and various enhancements to the game, adding extra flair to the full story experience. Those who purchase the game on PS4 (or pre-purchase the game on PC or Xbox One) will get the Underwater Demo Team Classic Ghost Bundle that players can equip in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare multiplayer, Special Ops and Warzone.

As mentioned earlier on in this text, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered is staying PlayStation exclusive to start off. The other formats, PC and Xbox One are expected to get the release one month now. after. If you're looking to wait for the PC or Xbox One release, however, you can pre-purchase the campaign.

Take a look at the new trailer below.

