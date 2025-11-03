Modern cars are supposed to be smart, but they are only getting dumber And more dangerous...

HQ We all know what the trend has been over the past ten years. Whether it's EVs or new petrol-powered cars, innovations like huge iPads in the middle of the centre console and the total lack of physical buttons have often made it more difficult to do something as simple as activating the seat heater or turning off the power steering that is in most modern cars. The YouTube channel Fern has made a video about this where they go through today's cars with great care and what makes them dumber than the old cars they were trying to be smarter than.

