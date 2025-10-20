Moderate win in Turkish Cypriot election sparks hope for peace talks A decisive victory for centre-left Tufan Erhurman raises expectations for renewed negotiations on the divided island.

HQ We just got the news. A decisive victory for a moderate Turkish Cypriot leader has raised hopes for progress in long-stalled peace talks on the divided island. The new president, centre-left Tufan Erhurman, campaigning on dialogue and reconciliation, has already received positive gestures from Greek Cypriot officials eager to engage. While the outgoing leader had sought international recognition for the breakaway north, the incoming administration signals a shift toward diplomacy. Regional actors, including Turkey, have reacted cautiously, acknowledging the democratic choice while debating its implications for the enclave's future. What do you think about this? Of course, if you want to learn more details, you can do so in the video below or at the following link. Go!