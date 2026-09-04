Models created in ShipShaper are "yours to use" as developer Tomas Sala "has no claim on it"

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In a world where games are becoming increasingly consumer-unfriendly, especially in the sense of digital games and buyers not owning a product but rather leasing access to it, the moves being made by solo developer Tomas Sala are nothing short of admirable.

The individual behind The Falconeer and Bulwark has just launched a new project known as ShipShaper, and the entire premise of this game is to provide a platform for fans to build the fantastical ships of their dreams. The game is designed to have connections with Sala's other recent projects, but it's also very consumer-friendly in the sense that Sala doesn't stake any claim on the ships players build and likewise how they go about using the designs.

Touching on this matter, we recently spoke with Sala at Gamescom, where we inquired further about the models and their ownership.

"There's a lot of people making games, and I love that. And it's very hard to make a living out of it, and you've got to fail often and all that. But there's also lots of people that are getting into programming, might be even using AI or something, but getting good art is really hard. And I like for people to make things that they can enjoy, that create a flow. And then, which I did with ShipShaper, because it's a fun way you can just stretch out the game. and do whatever you want, that you're going to have something usable.

"So people can export a game model if they want and use it in their own hobby project or their own commercial game. Because I'm giving away a free license, you can do whatever. You can rip it apart in Blender, 3D print it, it's yours to use, I have no claim on it. I have a little rule that says don't break the law with it. My lawyer made me put that in. But other than that, it's just... I make something, put something of myself in it, but then if you make something, you should feel like you own it and actually own it."

As for what Sala is hoping to achieve with ShipShaper, we also probed into how this game came about and what it means for the future of The Falconeer saga.

"Actually I wanted to do a third game, a mainline game in the Falconeer series, which would be a sailing game. So we've been flying, we've been building, now we need sailing. And I wanted to have that building and creative aspect that Bulwark had, be a part of that. So I started building on top of that, and I realised you needed an entirely new technology to do the boats. That turned into... I had it, and I went, 'ah, this is pretty good. Maybe it should be its own thing'. And maybe we should detach this a little bit from the franchise, and then people came on and they wanted historical stuff. All of a sudden you're modeling, you know, French battleships from the 1970s or whatnot.

"So it turned into its own independent thing. So people might think this is an extension for Bulwark. No, it's a historical boatmaker where you only make fantasy... also make fantasy boats. And it also connects with my other games. So it's a little bit of everything."

Catch the full interview with Sala below, with localised subtitles, to learn more about ShipShaper, which recently launched in an Early Access state.