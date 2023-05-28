Modders have remade the entirety of Fallout: New Vegas in Minecraft

HQ

Fallout: New Vegas is often touted as the best entry the series has ever put out. Over the years, plenty of fans have made various tributes to Obsidian's classic RPG, but this one might just take the cake.

Minecraft modders have created an accurate, 1-1 scale recreation of the Fallout: New Vegas map within the game. The modders have said that the "world is a canvas for you to navigate and explore."

Quests and such haven't been added in, but instead the mod team are allowing players to roleplay and explore how they wish without anything to die them down. Check out the mod in the trailer below and let us know where you'd explore first.