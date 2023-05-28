Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Modders have remade the entirety of Fallout: New Vegas in Minecraft

Get ready to explore a blocky wasteland.

Fallout: New Vegas is often touted as the best entry the series has ever put out. Over the years, plenty of fans have made various tributes to Obsidian's classic RPG, but this one might just take the cake.

Minecraft modders have created an accurate, 1-1 scale recreation of the Fallout: New Vegas map within the game. The modders have said that the "world is a canvas for you to navigate and explore."

Quests and such haven't been added in, but instead the mod team are allowing players to roleplay and explore how they wish without anything to die them down. Check out the mod in the trailer below and let us know where you'd explore first.

