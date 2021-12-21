Modders fixes the broken subway system in Cyberpunk 2077

HQ

Another PC modder fixing what the developers failed to do, you might say if you were being mean, but of course it's not that simple. Or maybe that's just it, simple. We have no idea, but either way, a modder with the creative name of keanuWheeze has now added a working subway system to Cyberpunk 2077. It was last Sunday that said modder threw up a fully working NCART barrel railway system, thus replacing the existing, non-functioning system that CD Projekt couldn't/didn't/wouldn't resolve before release. It now consists of a whopping 19 unique stations where players can stand and wait for a train to arrive. Once on board, you can then commute freely through Night City.

It's a mod, though, so of course it's not fully developed. One important detail missing is automation. In other words, it's not automatic. That is, the train does not continue to travel through the city when not in use. As a player, you have to "activate" the transport system manually by going to a station and waiting. As soon as you get off the train at the chosen destination, it disappears again and then reappears at the next station. Of course, this loses the overall feeling, which is easy to get when things don't quite fit together. Although the project from keanuWheeze is undeniably extremely impressive, there is no getting away from the feeling of homemade and various system crashes have also occurred. But on the other hand, he's obviously come further than CD Projekt themselves so kudos are in order.

Now that keanuWheeze has led the way, maybe CD Projekt will fix the subway officially, but for now, players seem to be extremely happy with the solution that's available. And you can sit in first class and look out the window for a magnificent view of the entire Night City.

Watch the video of what this looks like here!