Modders create official modding tools for Cyberpunk 2077

HQ

Newly hired modders will be tasked with helping develop official modding tools for Cyberpunk 2077. Hopefully, this will lead to the game getting more mods of varying complexity. Yigsoft are the ones who have been hired by CD Red and are known for their work on the Wolvenkit for Witcher 3. A spokesperson for CD Red said this to Gamespot:

We are working with Yigsoft on the development of Cyberpunk 2077 modding tools. The modding community has always been very important to us and we are happy to be working with them side-by-side on further expanding the tools which are available to modders. We are offering no further comments on the topic at this time.

It remains to be seen what the future of the title will be, but it is clear that CD Red wants to try and increase both the possibilities and amount of player-created content.