Modder makes it possible to run games on Lego Game Boy

Many people were ecstatic when Lego and Nintendo announced a Game Boy built entirely out of Lego, complete with all the buttons, ports, and even Lego cartridges. But it couldn't run any games.

Fortunately, you can always rely on the fans. Now, modder Natalie the Nerd has taken on the Lego Game Boy and added the missing feature, the ability to play games on it. The plan is to also give it fully functional buttons and the like, and then sell the solution via her website to others who want a fully functional Lego Game Boy.

Check out the entire process of this unexpectedly extensive work at this link.