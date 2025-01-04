Modder is trying to bring the mythical Nintendo Playstation to life

HQ

The Nintendo Playstation might very well be the most mythical console in gaming history—a hybrid between Sony's Super Disc format and Nintendo's proven cartridge technology. A collaboration that, as we all know, ended in disaster and temporarily granted Philips the rights to create some of the worst licensed games in history.

But one determined modder, known for creating a custom Sega Neptune motherboard, is working to bring the Nintendo Playstation to life. The individual, who goes by the name Cosam the Great, has shared an image of a modified Super Famicom motherboard running the Super Disc BIOS—the custom BIOS that would have powered the Nintendo PlayStation if it had been released.

Cosam points out that the project is still in its early stages, describing the current result as "the world's most overly complicated yet incomplete Super Famicom." The project already has a growing fanbase eagerly supporting it, with wallets ready. Moreover, Wesk Mods has made modeling files for the console's casing available, meaning the external parts of the console are ready to go.

Would you want to own a modernized version of the Nintendo Playstation?