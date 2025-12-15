Modder converts Wii U controller into working Switch unit

HQ

There is certainly no shortage of talented video game modders who create technological magic and demonstrate a level of creativity that should put larger companies to shame. Today, we have a fine example of this from modder Kouzex, who has built on the idea that the Switch is a natural evolution of the Wii U.

He has managed to fit a fully functional Switch into a Wii U GamePad, making sure that it works with all games (digital, not physical), is not noticeably altered, and has functioning buttons. Kouzex chose to work with a Switch Lite, which does not rely on detachable Joy-Cons, which he managed to fit in nicely after a lot of tinkering and fixing.

This is what he says about his creation:

"This turned out amazing. I think it looks barely modified and definitely fits within what I would call a sleeper build. The printed frame and larger bezels aren't too noticeable, and I think it would trick most people, if they even know what a Wii U is in the first place. Literally every button on the Gamepad corresponds to a button on the Switch. Everything is mapped one to one other than the TV button, which is capture."

The reason Kouzex took on the project is that many people have said they prefer the ergonomics of the Wii U GamePad over the Switch, and he is so pleased with his result that he says the device "is definitely coming with me the next time I'm on a plane."

Check out the video below for a walkthrough of the process and a look at the finished result. Would you have liked to have a Switch (or maybe even better, a Switch 2?) that looked like a Wii U GamePad?