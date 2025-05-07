Modder brings Borderlands MMO back to life

You'd be forgiven for forgetting about Borderlands Online, a Chinese MMO from Shanda Games that was cancelled way back in 2015, around a year after the game was revealed. However, even if it seemed the whole world had forgotten about Borderlands Online, one fan and modder brought it back from the dead.

Well... sorta, dataminer and modder EpicNNG (thanks, PC Gamer) managed to get the Borderlands Online character creator up and running again, showing the result on social media. It's impressive to see the old build come to life once more, and it reminds us how important modders can be in preserving video games.

Borderlands Online was an MMO experience that allowed you to travel down to Pandora as one of four Vault Hunter classes. Very similar to Borderlands 2, you would pick from the Soldier, Siren, Berserker and Hunter classes, and fight your way through the classic Borderlands planet, with fan-favourite areas and NPCs sprinkled in.

It's unlikely Borderlands Online will return as it was intended, but glimpses of it could pop up here and there. Of course, if you want more Borderlands, there's the latest mainline entry in the series arriving this September.