Modder adds Skibidi Toilet to Borderlands 4 out of spite

Borderlands 4 may not have had as much toilet humour as the franchise's past, but that won't stop modders from messing with the game's literal toilets. Now, you can download a Skibidi Toilet mod from the Nexus.

Created by developer and Borderlands content creator EpicNNG (and reported on by Eurogamer), the mod replaces all of the in-game toilets and gives them the infamous Skibidi Toilet face from the viral, incomprehensible videos.

This comes after Borderlands 4 narrative director joked about the game lacking toilet humour, saying "if the word skibidi ships in the game under my watch I'm gonna cry real tears." While the word skibidi didn't arrive with the game's launch, it has been added not long after.

As Borderlands 4 continues to work on fixing its performance issues, hopefully we can see more light-hearted stories like this in its future, rather than more woes of frame rate drops and crashes.