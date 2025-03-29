Mod turns Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth's turn-based combat into a brawler

HQ

For many people, Yakuza may still be a little-known franchise, especially for its early games, which came to Europe during the early 2000s. SEGA has been slowly bringing the franchise to the mainstream, and its latest instalments can now be considered full-scale successes, with their different combat systems, deep story and characters, along with a great slum setting in Japan.

Although the latest title in the series is Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, it is the previous release in the franchise: Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, which functions as a sequel to Yakuza: Like a Dragon and a side story to Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name. Infinite Wealth was received very positively by critics and players alike, and now comes a community mod for it.

There was one change in Yakuza: Like a Dragon that generated a lot of debate and was retained in Infinite Wealth, and that was the turn-based combat mechanic in classic JRPG style. While it had its defenders and detractors, people enjoyed the title all the same, but now comes Like a Brawler, an unofficial mod for the newest release in the series that turns the game into a brawler, as the name suggests.

A trailer is already available on YouTube, which you can watch below, and the mod can be found on Nexus, where you'll find the requirements for using it on PC.

