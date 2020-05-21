Mod support for Command & Conquer remasters confirmed

You watching Advertisements

When we recently caught up with EA and found out more about Command & Conquer Remastered Collection one thing that wasn't really discussed was mod support, although it was clear that something was in the works. Now, ahead of the game's June 5 release on PC, we know what's cooking.

In a lengthy note shared by Jim Vessella over on Reddit, it was confirmed that EA will be releasing open source versions of both games to encourage the modding community to get behind the project. Here's what he had to say on the matter:

Today we are proud to announce that alongside the launch of the Remastered Collection, Electronic Arts will be releasing the TiberianDawn.dll and RedAlert.dll and their corresponding source code under the GPL version 3.0 license. This is a key moment for Electronic Arts, the C&C community, and the gaming industry, as we believe this will be one of the first major RTS franchises to open source their source code under the GPL. It's worth noting this initiative is the direct result of a collaboration between some of the community council members and our teams at EA. After discussing with the council members, we made the decision to go with the GPL license to ensure compatibility with projects like CnCNet and Open RA. Our goal was to deliver the source code in a way that would be truly beneficial for the community, and we hope this will enable amazing community projects for years to come.

The game will come complete with a map editor, and the open-source DLLs "should assist users to design maps, create custom units, replace art, alter gameplay logic, and edit data." Players will then be able to share their content via Steam Workshop, and the new tank pictured below is an example of a mod that has already been integrated into the game.

The post also confirmed that LAN (local area network) support won't be finished in time for launch, an unfortunate side-effect to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.