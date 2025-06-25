MobLand will return for a second season

HQ

Tom Hardy in the lead role and starring alongside Pierce Brosnan and Helen Mirren, with Guy Ritchie behind the camera as the director. With a formula like this, did we ever really expect Paramount+'s MobLand to fail?

Unsurprisingly, the series has been a big hit for the streaming platform, so much so that it has notched up a whopping 26 million viewers to date, making it Paramount+'s second most-watched original series to date.

This level of fame and success has led to MobLand receiving a Season 2 renewal, meaning in good time, when Ritchie finds time between also making The Gentlemen's second season for Netflix, and when the cast have space in their busy schedules, we can look forward to more gritty London-based crime drama and more of Brosnan's strangely weird Irish accent.

Are you excited for more MobLand?