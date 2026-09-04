MobLand has been renewed for a third season with Tom Hardy, Pierce Brosnan, and Helen Mirren returning

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For a while, it seemed as though the writing was on the wall for MobLand. Lead actor Tom Hardy fell out with the creatives behind the show, and there was a period where it seemed as though the relationship was beyond repair, begging the question of could the show continue without its frontman. Fortunately, the parties made up and MobLand's future was secured.

Clearly, Paramount+ is happy with how the respective parties settled their differences, as now the streamer has confirmed the drama show will be returning for a third season. Yep, another batch of episodes has been greenlit all ahead of Season 2 making its arrival in a couple of weeks on September 18.

While we won't know much more about what to expect from Season 3 until Season 2 finishes airing, we do know Hardy, Pierce Brosnan, and Helen Mirren are expected to return, to continue leading this drama series as Harry Da Souza and the crime patriarch and matriarch of Conrad and Maeve Harrigan, respectively.

Are you looking forward to more MobLand?