Mobile Suit Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance trailer returns to the front of the One Year War

Netflix is continuing to explore the anime space by teaming up with Bandai Namco and the production company, Safehouse Inc., for a new series set in the world of Mobile Suit Gundam.

Known as Mobile Suit Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance, this series is being made with Unreal Engine 5 and is aimed at audiences all around the world. As for what the series will be looking to explore, we're told that it will return to the One Year War setting, the European front at that, which was first explored during the original series that debuted back in 1979.

While there is no release date attached to this show as of yet (all we are told is that it will be coming to Netflix soon), a teaser trailer has debuted teasing mech warfare and lots and lots of gritty explosive combat. Take a look at the trailer below.