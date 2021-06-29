Mobile RPG Nier Re[in]carnation global release date set for July 28

Via a press release, publisher Square Enix and developer Applibot have announced that the American, European and Korean version of Nier Re[in]carnation, the first Nier mobile title, will be released on July 28. Those who are interested in pre-registration can do it now, currently, more than 400,000 people have pre-registered.

As stated in the post, "upon reaching 600,000 pre-registrations, all players will receive enough gems to complete 15 Summons for free, in addition to valuable materials needed to enhance characters". So, if you'd like to have these, make sure to sign up to help achieve the goal. For more details, check the official website here.

This mobile RPG initially launched in Japan earlier in February this year.

A new promotional trailer is out now and you can find it below: