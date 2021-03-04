Mobile RPG Blade & Soul: Revolution is out now

The latest mobile RPG by Netmarble, Blade & Soul: Revolution has now launched on the App Store and on Google Play, and it's bringing the series' signature hack n' slash combat to fans on a new platform.

The free-to-play title features five available professions to choose from, including the Blade Master, Destroyer, Kung Fu Master, Force Master, and Summoner, and also uses a streamlined experience that better suits the mobile platform.

"Developing Blade & Soul Revolution was highly enjoyable," said Andy Kang, Executive Producer of Netmarble. "Thanks to our team's background in developing AAA-quality mobile games like Lineage 2: Revolution and A3: Still Alive, we were once again able to take a famed IP known by MMO and RPG players across the world and create an authentic Blade & Soul experience that anyone can enjoy."

To celebrate the game's launch day, Blade & Soul: Revolution is currently offering a 7 days' daily check-in event that will span a month, and can reward items such as Heroic Pet Chests, the Superior Pet Peanut, and so much more.

There will also be a Blade & Soul: Revolution Showdown airing on March 6 at 2:00AM GMT / 3:00 AM CET, featuring personalities ProZD, TheLazyPeon, CynicAlex, and OrangeJuiceGaming to celebrate the title's launch. You can find a link to where the showdown will be streamed right here.