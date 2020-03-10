Mobile puzzler Angry Birds Casual soft launches

Rovio has soft-launched its newest bird-slinging physics-based puzzle game, Angry Birds Casual. As the name suggests, this is a back-to-basics approach to the Angry Birds franchise that apparently has been getting increasingly complex.

From the screenshots that we can see below, it seems that this iteration is aimed at a younger audience with simpler gameplay, light colours, and adorable hatchlings instead of pigs. This soft launch is available only on iOS and in the US, Finland, Poland, and Sweden.

Usually, it's only a matter of weeks until we get the global launch after the soft launch like this, so stay tuned!