Mobile gaming was all the rage in 2022

HQ

While there is still a bit of disconnect between the mobile gaming scene and the PC and console world, there's no denying the fact that the largest gaming community belongs to mobile devices. With billions of smartphones in the wild, it's no surprise that mobile gaming is the most lucrative game development platform, and studios are catching onto that.

As revealed in the annual Unity Gaming Report, it's mentioned that both consumers played more mobile games in 2022 than they did in 2021 (around 8% more to be precise), and that game studios are transitioning to create more mobile-only titles.

While studios of all sizes have bought into this trend, larger studios showed the biggest increase with a 44% jump in mobile-only production. When looking at massive companies like Ubisoft and how their future, near line-up consists of mostly mobile titles, this definitely checks out.

But just because mobile has been doubled-down on doesn't mean that other platforms are suffering. The report adds that large studios have created 16% more multi-platform games in 2022 than they did in 2021.