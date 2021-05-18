Call of Duty $3MDestiny 2 RoadmapCities Skylines TipsHunter's Arena Legend PS5Metro Exodus Enhanced EditionPubg reportDoom SlayerMonster Hunter Switch
Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds

Mobile game Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds will launch on June 10

Though it'll only be available in several East Asian countries at first.

Cross Worlds is the latest mobile MMORPG from the Ni no Kuni franchise, developed by Netmarble Games and published by Level-5. The game was first announced back in November 2019 and set to release in late 2020, but eventually got pushed back as the game is still not out yet.

However, via a recent press release, Netmarble Games and Level-5 finally revealed its official release date. Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds is expected to land on iOS and Android on June 10, and it will be available in Japan, South Korea, HK, Macau and Taiwan first. We haven't heard any news about other regions yet, but we'll keep you posted once we get any further information.

Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds

Thanks, Gematsu.

