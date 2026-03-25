Mobile game FIFA Heroes can pit Jack Grealish against Thor

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Ever since Electronic Arts and FIFA split, we've been waiting to see how the major football body would operate in the video game sector without the stopping power of EA behind it. One game that is coming up is a project that will seemingly look to celebrate the coming World Cup by including international players, official mascots, and deities and creatures of myth...

Known as FIFA Heroes, this game is coming from developer Enver and is a mobile title that will be pre-installed on Motorola devices when it launches on April 28. It's not designed to be a simulation football experience, but rather a more arcade-geared and snappy football option, one that offers a "focus on expression, spectacle, and fast, repeatable matches" as a press release explains.

We also know a collection of major footballers who will be appearing as playable characters in the game, many of whom are in the announcement trailer below. If you're a fan of the English or Argentinian national sides in particular, you'll be glad to know that the following will be present:



Harry Kane



Jack Grealish



Jordan Pickford



Diego Maradona



Emiliano Martinez



Lautaro Martinez



Eduardo Camavinga



These current and legendary footballers will then be joined by official mascots and for some reason gods and creatures of myth and legends, including Thor, Zeus, Sun Wukong, and more.

Expect more news from FIFA Heroes in the coming weeks and also be sure to check out the key art below to try and pick out any other footballers, mascots, and gods that will be present and playable come launch. FIFA Heroes will debut first on PC and mobile on April 28 and then come to Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox sometime shortly afterwards.