Mobile action shooter Mighty Doom fully launches next month

Bethesda has slapped a release date on the top-down action shooter for mobile devices, Mighty Doom. Set to arrive next month, following a previous soft launch a couple of years ago, the title will task players with leading the Mini Slayer as he rips and tears through hordes of demons that are described as "lovably brutal".

The free-to-play game will be coming to both iOS and Android devices and will also feature challenging boss encounters and even iconic levels, all set in an "animated Doom universe" inspired by Doom Eternal's collectible toys.

Mighty Doom will be launching officially on March 21, 2023, but is now open for anyone who wants to pre-register for the game. It should also be said that if you download and play the game between launch and April 20, you will be rewarded with the Mini Slayer's Pack, which includes the Baron of Hell Cannon skin, the Cacodemon Rocket Launcher skin, three Equipment Keys, one Weapon Key, and 80 of the premium currency, Crystals.

Check out the latest trailer for the game below.