Mob Entertainment is restructuring key roles and planning the simultaneous development of several games, as well as the Poppy Playtime film

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Poppy Playtime will live on beyond Chapter 5: Broken Things, as many of us suspected. Mob Entertainment's episodic franchise has become one of the most beloved (and highly rated) horror franchises in video games today, and will soon make the transmedia leap to the big screen.

However, to pave the way not only for the film but also for future games, we already reported this week that there were certain job vacancies specifically aimed at filling senior roles, AI implementation, and brand development. And now we know more.

In the field of AI, the aim is to hire a senior AI game designer to develop different types of enemy AI so that every encounter feels unique and terrifying. The studio is also replacing its former head of international licensing.

Given the various job vacancies, including roles for multiplayer feature development, it's all but confirmed that a new multiplayer title is on the way - distinct from the previously released Project Playtime - as well as a new, as yet undisclosed IP.

And perhaps today's biggest news is that Mob is updating data on Steam's backend on a page hidden from users, preparing some sort of new game, or the now-obvious Poppy Playtime: Chapter 6.

The future of the Playtime Co. toy factory now looks much brighter and more vibrant, don't you think?