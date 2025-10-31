MOB Entertaiment gives us a sneak peek at Poppy Playtime Chapter 5 and previews the encounter with its main villain, The Prototype

HQ

The beginning of the end is near for the terrifying story of Playtime Co. MOB Entertainment committed to bringing us five chapters of Poppy Playtime, and it's amazing that now, four years and millions of screams later, we're so close to unlocking all of its secrets.

The studio wanted to take advantage of Halloween to show us a first teaser trailer for Poppy Playtime: Chapter 5, in which we will resume our journey into the depths of the toy factory after the traumatic events of the previous Chapter 4. Now we will be alone, separated from our friends and allies and with Huggy Wuggy at our heels? And something else too. Something that lurks in the shadows and has many legs.

Indeed, if you look at the clip, you'll see what is possibly the first glimpse of The Prototype, the one who pulls the strings of the factory's horrors, and the only one who, for now, knows the whole truth of what happened here.

Poppy Playtime: Chapter 5 is now available to add to your Steam wishlist - Happy Halloween!