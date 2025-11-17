Moana will board her boat and cross the ocean on 10 July 2026

HQ

Just as it will be ten years since Walt Disney Animation Studios' Polynesian fantasy adventure animation Moana was released next year, Disney will take us back to its crystal clear waters to relive the story of the young sailor of the same name. The live action Moana movie opens in cinemas worldwide on 10 July 2026, and now we have the first official trailer, with a first look at its new face and voice: that of young Australian actress Catherine Lagaʻaia.

Joining her will be Dwayne Johnson, returning to his role as the demigod Maui, as well as John Tui as the chief of the Motunui Island tribe, Chief Tui (what a coincidence!) and Rena Owen, an actress from the Bay of Islands (New Zealand), in the role of Vaiana's revered grandmother, Tala.

In the trailer we can appreciate not only the return of some of the best-known scenes from the animated film (the chicken is really accomplished), but also the soundtrack, which features the return of composer Lin-Manuel Miranda. Moana (2026) will be directed by Thomas Kail (Hamilton) and will be executive produced by Thomas Kail, Scott Sheldon, Charles Newirth and Auliʻi Cravalho, who voiced Vaiana in the animated films Vaiana and Vaiana 2.

Are you ready to get in your boat, sail the vast ocean and return Te Fiti's heart to her island with the mischievous Maui? Check out the trailer, official poster and high-resolution image gallery for Moana.