Moana 2 takes us back to the ocean this November

It's a great time to be a Moana fan. Not only is Disney hard at work on a live-action adaptation of the original animated film, but a sequel is also on its way and actually set to debut this November.

With Walt Disney Animation Studios' Moana 2 set to arrive in cinemas on November 27, 2024, the first trailer for the animated film has now debuted and given us a look at the ocean-based sequel. Not only do we get Auli'i Cravalho's titular character, but we get a brief teaser of Dwayne Johnson's Maui once again, and a few looks at some exciting encounters with enormous ocean entities and creatures too.

Needless to say, if you enjoy Disney stories, you won't want to miss Moana 2 this November.