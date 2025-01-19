Moana 2 surpasses $1 billion at global box office

HQ

It's being reported that Moana 2 has surpassed $1 billion in global box office revenue, joining the ranks of other titanic hits like Zootopia and the Frozen films. This achievement marks Disney's third film in 2024 to reach this milestone, following Pixar's Inside Out 2 and Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine.

The film debuted with a record-breaking $225.4 million over the five-day Thanksgiving weekend, significantly outperforming Frozen II from five years prior. The success of Moana 2 is attributed to the original film's popularity on Disney+, which built substantial anticipation for the sequel. Despite facing competition from other family films during the holiday season, Moana 2 maintained strong box office performance, becoming the 32nd Disney film to cross the $1 billion threshold.

Looking ahead, Disney anticipates potential further successes with upcoming releases like Zootopia 2 and the next installment of the Avatar series.