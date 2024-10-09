Moana 2 reveals its villain in new trailer

HQ

Moana 2 is over a month away from releasing, and ahead of the film's premiere we've got a new Special Look trailer from Disney. This gives us more insight into the film's plot, including the journey Moana has to go on, and the villain she'll face.

With the entire ocean at risk, the stakes are set to be as high as they can be (until Moana 3 rolls around, if it's coming). Moana will be facing off against Tatangi, the villain of the movie, who got a quick first look in this trailer.

Of course, Moana won't be alone, and alongside Maui, she's also got herself a full sailing crew, including a grouchy old man and an overly enthusiastic teen. Check out all the new details in the trailer below: