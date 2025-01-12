Moana 2 nears $1 billion global box office milestone

HQ

Moana 2, the sequel to Disney's 2016 animated hit, has achieved significant box office success since its release on November 27, 2024. The film has grossed $989.8 million worldwide, making it the third-highest-grossing film of 2024.

During its opening over the Thanksgiving weekend, Moana 2 set a new record with a five-day domestic gross of $221 million, surpassing previous records held by films like Frozen II.

The film continues the adventures of Moana and the demigod Maui, introducing new characters and exploring fresh narratives. It has received generally positive reviews, with audiences giving it an average grade of "A-" according to CinemaScore, and 89% positive feedback from PostTrak surveys.

Moana 2 is on the verge of crossing the $1 billion mark globally, a milestone achieved by only a select few animated films. Its success underscores Disney's continued ability to produce engaging content that resonates with audiences worldwide.