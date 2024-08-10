Moana 2 invites you to adventure in this brand new trailer

HQ

In just under three months, we're invited to revisit Oceania with Moana as she once again embarks on new adventures. Maui is back too, of course, ready to face the dangers that lurk along the way and along with a handful of new, eccentric characters, Moana 2 promises to give us an adventure we won't soon forget.

You can check out the brand new trailer below, and the 27th of November is the date that all Moana fans should mark in their calendars.

What do you think of the trailer, does it make you want to see Moana 2?