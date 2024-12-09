Moana 2 crosses $600 million at the global box office

HQ

Moana 2 has stepped into the top 10 movies of 2024 at the box office, after gathering more than $600 million over the weekend. The film, which debuted in late November, has been a real winner this holiday season, and while it might not have lived up to critic expectations, the money continues to flow in.

This puts Moana 2 in fifth place in the top ten movies of 2024, behind Dune: Part Two by $114 million. It's yet another sequel on that list, and for a while it seemed the year would end with that list being made up only of sequels, but musical sensation Wicked has managed to climb up into the number 9 spot with $455 million after another successful box office weekend.

Elsewhere, we see Gladiator 2 pull in another bit of cash, and while its total of $368 million seems like a lot, considering the swollen budget of Ridley Scott's sequel, we doubt it's going to be seen as a profitable movie.