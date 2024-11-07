Moana 2 could "eclipse" Inside Out 2 at the box office

HQ

Why did so many people go and see Inside Out 2? The film is great, as we said in our review, but people flocked in their masses to see it, eventually making it the biggest animated movie of all-time at the box office.

However, it might not hold that position for long, at least if AMC boss Adam Aron is to be believed. "Some people in the know are telling me that Moana 2 could eclipse and outshine even the success of Inside Out 2," he told Deadline.

Moana 2 is another sequel from Disney, with all of the audience that brings. It also has Dwayne Johnson, though his star power might have lingered outside of the wrestling business somewhat. It doesn't have much competition at the box office, but it also doesn't seem to have the same PR presence as Inside Out 2. We'll have to wait and see, but Moana 2 will likely earn big bucks no matter what.