Blue Protocol

MMO players are removing their clothes for better FPS

Every frame matters when you're taking on the game's most difficult enemies.

Players of the MMO Blue Protocol have been going nude in an effort to maximise their combat capabilities.

As the game doesn't have an armour system, and clothes are purely cosmetic, players are finding that they get better performance by going into battle in their underwear. With the late game raids having some seriously difficult battles ahead, every advantage is needed.

With more people finding out about this strategy, there have been plenty more nudists in Blue Protocol, but so long as going stark naked allows for better performance, it seems a strategy people aren't going to abandon for some time.

Blue Protocol

