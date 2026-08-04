MMA fighter Allan Nascimento dies in his sleep at 34, UFC confirms

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Allan Nascimento, a Brazilian mixed martial artist, has died at the age of 34, apparently because of a heart attack he suffered during his sleep. UFC confirmed the tragic news, saying he was found unresponsive and despite efforts of the responding medical team, he was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Born in São Paulo, Nascimento started training in Muay Thai and started with professional mixed martial arts career in 2011, with a 17-4 record in Brazil, including fights in the US and Japan. He joined Dana White's Contender Series in 2018 and joined UFC in 2019, but all his fights were cancelled after his first fight in 2021, against Tagir Ulanbekov. His final fight was a loss to Mitch Raposo in UFC 279 on June 20, 2026. He had a 4-2 record in the UFC, 22-7 overall.

"Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Allan's family, friends, teammates, and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time", UFC said.

UFC champion Charles Oliveira, who was a training partner of Nascimento, said he had "lost a brother. "I have nothing but gratitude for having you with me in training, in the corner, and just hanging out. I love you, man; you're a legend."