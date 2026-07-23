MLS resumes with happy debut for Griezmann, bitter for Lewandowski

HQ

With almost no time to rest after the World Cup ended on Sunday, football resumed in North America with the Major League Soccer. In fact, after the season stopped on May 25, it resumed on Friday July 17 for several matches.

Inter Miami played for the last time on May 25, a 6-4 win over Philadelphia with a hat-trick by Luis Suárez; two months later, on Wednesday July 22, the defending champions took another win, a 3-2 win over Chicago Fire, with a brace by Luis Suárez and another by Preston Plambeck, but without Leo Messi nor Rodrigo de Paul in the team, taking a break for this and another match after playing the final.

A win... despite this egregious mistake that gave Chicago an early lead...

The match was the debut by Robert Lewandowski at Chicago Fire, but sadly he did not score and his team lost. According to EFE, he appeared ill-adapted to the faster, more chaotic pace of the MLS, and directed several angry gestures to his teammates demanding calm and short passing instead of long passes. He was substituted after one hour.

The Polish player did not play in World Cup as Poland did not qualify, so he had a break since LaLiga ended and left Barcelona and the MLS resumed. His debut before the local fans in Chicago will take place on August 1, and has another match in New York next Saturday.

Inversely, Antoine Griezmann made his debut with Orlando City against San José Earthquakes. While he had already scored with Orlando in a friendly, the match on Wednesday was his first goal in the MLS, part of a 4-0 thrashing at the PayPal Park.