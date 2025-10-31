MLS play-offs 2025: how they work and who's leading in round 1
The MLS 2025 play-offs are underway, and these are the eight teams with an early lead.
MLS (Major League Soccer) has completed the first match of round 1 of the play-offs. The football competition in the United States, unlike most football leagues in Europe, uses a system of play-offs in which the best teams in the regular season compete in a knockout tournament, like NBA: the top eight teams in the Western Conference and the top eight teams in the Eastern Conference play to find a Conference Champion, and then those two play the MLS Cup to decide the overall champion.
Currently, 16 teams are competing in the "round one" of play-offs, which consists in a series of best-of-three matches. The winner will move to Conference semifinals, and from then on, it will be a single match.
After each team has played their first round one match, this is how the MLS play-offs are looking:
Eastern Conference:
- Philadelphia Union 2(4) - 2(2) Chicago Fire FC
- Charlotte FC 0 - 1 New York City FC
- Inter Miami 3 - 1 Nashville
- FC Cincinnati 1 - 0 Columbus Crew
Western Conference:
- San Diego 2 - 1 Portland Timbers
- Minnesota United FC 0(3) - 0(2) Seattle Sounders FC
- Los Angeles FC 2 - 1 Austin FC
- Vancouver Whitecaps FC 3 - 0 FC Dallas
Therefore, Philadelphia, New York, Inter Miami and Cincinnati in the East and San Diego, Minnesota, Los Angeles and Vancouver in the West are leading in the play-offs, and will qualify for conference semi-finals if they win their next match.
MLS play-offs (match 2) continue from Saturday November 2 to Tuesday November 4.