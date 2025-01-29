MLB The Show 25 will finally leave the PS4 and Xbox One versions behind when it launches in March

Sony has revealed that the next instalment of its flagship sports title, MLB The Show 25, will be coming to PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch and Xbox Series on March 18. This will be the first game since the launch of the ninth generation of consoles to leave the previous generation versions behind.

In addition, this will also be the first edition of the franchise since being released on Xbox consoles (since MLB The Show 21) where the game will not be available on Game Pass from day one. The decision has been made internally by MLB.

In addition, it has been confirmed that the cover stars for the different editions of the game will be Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes, Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz and Baltimore Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson. The first MLB trailer will be released on 4 February and those with the Deluxe Edition will have four days of early access starting 14 March.