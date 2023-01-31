Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

MLB The Show 23

MLB The Show 23 announced and launches in March

The Miami Marlins star Jazz Chisholm Jr is confirmed as the cover athlete and the game will be included with Game Pass starting day 1.

MLB The Show 23 was announced late Monday, and we got a pretty massive information blowout including release date, cover athlete, Game Pass confirmation and more. Let's start with when we are going to play the game, and that is on March 28. The confirmed formats are Playstation 4/5, Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X - and pleasantly enough, they all support cross-saves.

The honor of being cover star is awarded to the Miami Marlins outfielder Jazz Chisholm Jr., which definitely seems like a good choice considering his latest season. Finally, it has also been confirmed on Xbox Wire that MLB The Show 23 will be included with Game Pass starting day 1 (just as the two previous installations).

