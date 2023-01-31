MLB The Show 23 announced and launches in March

HQ

MLB The Show 23 was announced late Monday, and we got a pretty massive information blowout including release date, cover athlete, Game Pass confirmation and more. Let's start with when we are going to play the game, and that is on March 28. The confirmed formats are Playstation 4/5, Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X - and pleasantly enough, they all support cross-saves.

The honor of being cover star is awarded to the Miami Marlins outfielder Jazz Chisholm Jr., which definitely seems like a good choice considering his latest season. Finally, it has also been confirmed on Xbox Wire that MLB The Show 23 will be included with Game Pass starting day 1 (just as the two previous installations).