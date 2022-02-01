MLB The Show 22 coming to both Switch and Game Pass in April

Sony had plenty of new stuff to reveal regarding MLB The Show 22 today, as it turns out the series is coming for Switch as well, and is launching on April 5 for all formats. This is the first time this former PlayStation exclusive series, developed by San Diego Studio, is coming to a Nintendo format.

Last year marked the first time it became multiplatform when MLB The Show 21 was released for Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X, and was also included with Xbox Game Pass. MLB The Show 22 will also be added for Xbox Game Pass in the same way, starting day 1, according to Xbox Wire. Neat, but it actually gets even better as the game will also support not only cross-play between all three formats - but also full cross-progression (although PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X exclusive content won't work for obvious reasons).

Finally, we also got to know that Los Angeles Angels' Japanese pro Shohei Ohtani, has been chosen as athlete cover star for the game. A choice everyone who follows MLB probably can agree with after last season.