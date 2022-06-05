Cookies

Elden Ring

Miyazaki reveals which Elden Ring boss is his favourite

Godrick the Grafted!

HQ

Those here who have played Elden Ring have probably explored every nook and cranny by now, and have their own thoughts on which bosses are designed best. But what does the director himself think? Well, we actually now know via an interview with the official Japanese Xbox website, where director Hidetaka Miyazaki talks a bit about his own experience with the game.

Unfortunately, the interview is in Japanese, but he does reveal that Godrick the Grafted and Rykard the Lord of Blasphemy are among his absolute favourites.

He also states that the Elder Scrolls series, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild were among his inspirations.

Which boss is your favourite?

Elden Ring

