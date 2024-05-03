Miyazaki isn't even going to try and tell us how long it takes to beat Elden Ring's Shadow of the Erdtree expansion

HQ

Hidetaka Miyazaki is one of the most well-known game creators today. To Souls fans, he is often revered as some form of deity, but even he can make mistakes, like when he told everyone that Elden Ring would take 30 hours to beat if you focused on the main quest alone.

In a new interview with Chinese outlet Gōuhuǒ yíngdì (transcribed by @swordandflower on Twitter/X), Miyazaki didn't want to make that same mistake again, and so he refused to guess on how long it would take players to beat Shadow of the Erdtree.

"For play time," Miyazaki began. "I shouldn't be the one to answer this question. For Elden Ring, during an interview I said that it'll take around 30 hours to finish the main game but after it was released, everyone told me that I'm lying and that's not remotely enough time. Well, as developers, we continuously playtest and iterate on our games, so we know all there is to know regarding the game. Because of that, our playtime isn't a good reference post."

The Soulsborne director also confirmed that Shadow of the Erdtree is the first and last DLC for Elden Ring, so whatever FromSoftware works on next, it will be a new endeavour.