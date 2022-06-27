Miyazaki: "From Software's new game is almost ready"

HQ

Elden Ring continues its triumphant march around the globe and people can't seem to get enough of FromSoftware's imaginative, dark world of evil, hasty death. But according to the game's director Hidetaka Miyazaki, we may not have to wait very long for the next game from the studio. In an interview with Japanese gaming site 4Gamer, he revealed that one of FromSoftware's secret projects, which has been in development for almost six years, is nearing completion.

In a previous interview from 2018, the game director told us that the studio had three and a half games in development at the time, half of which would be a PS4 VR title called Déraciné. Two of the other three unannounced games at the time turned out to be Sekiro and now, most recently, Elden Ring. Miyazaki has also previously said that the games will be of the same style as previous titles from FromSoftware. In other words, we can expect another Souls-like project.

Some rumours circulating claim that the last yet unannounced game could be a sixth Armored Core. We can only hope that this is true, especially since we haven't had a new game in that series since 2012.

