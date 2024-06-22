Miyazaki doesn't mind if you use Elden Ring's seamless co-op mod

HQ

In Elden Ring, the standard co-op functionality is a bit busted. The fact that you can't roam seamlessly with your friends in the base game can be frustrating, so it's good that there's a mod to skirt around that.

Speaking with PC Gamer, Hidetaka Miyazaki said that the mod isn't something the team at FromSoftware are opposed to. "It's definitely not something we actively oppose or want to downplay, wanting to go through the whole game together," he said. "In terms of where we were with Elden Ring, it was simply a case of wanting that more loose, casual style—drop in, defeat a boss, drop out. It doesn't put any technical restrictions on the player, it just sort of lets them complete this focus and then move on, so to speak."

The idea may have planted the seed for more seamless co-op in the future, though. "That's not to say we won't consider other ways like you and your friend played, from beginning to end, total co-op," Miyazaki said. "That's not to say we won't consider ideas like that with our future games."

