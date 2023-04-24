Miyamoto teases other characters for next Nintendo film

HQ

It's not exactly a surprise to hear that Nintendo isn't done with the movie space, especially when considering the fact that The Super Mario Bros. Movie is seemingly a few days away from cracking $1 billion at the global box office, putting it in very rarefied air (only 51 movies have ever achieved the feat).

Speaking with Nikkei (thanks, VGC), Nintendo legend and creator behind many of the company's iconic franchises, Shigeru Miyamoto, has touched upon what's next for Nintendo in the movie sector, to which it looks like the Japanese company will be focussing on some of its other properties.

"Please keep an eye on our next production. Nintendo is like a talent agency. We have many other entertainers (on our roster)."

Miyamoto continues: "There are various ways to develop characters (for the screen), including characters that are suitable for film and characters that are well known."

So while that doesn't confirm what the next Nintendo movie will be based on, it does seem like Mario could be taking a backseat as Nintendo explores its other beloved IP.