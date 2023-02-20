Miyamoto says Nintendo is 'always working on Mario'

HQ

Shigeru Miyamoto is without a doubt one of gaming's legends. At 70 years old, he's still working at Nintendo and helping to bring gamers some great titles.

As the creator of the Mario franchise, Miyamoto is considered somewhat of an expert on the Italian plumber, and so recently IGN asked him when we might see a new Mario game.

"We're always working on Mario, so when we get to a time where we can share information, we'll certainly do so," was Miyamoto's answer. While keeping his cards close to his chest, Miyamoto confirming that Nintendo is working on something is still nice to know.

With the Super Mario Bros. Movie releasing this Spring, some thought a video game announcement or release could coincide with the film. However, it seems the scheduling hasn't quite matched up, and we'll be waiting a while longer before we see another Mario game.

What do you want to see in a new Mario game?